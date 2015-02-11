MILAN Feb 11 Italian rail signalling group
Ansaldo STS posted on Wednesday a 6.4 percent rise in
2014 earnings before interest and tax to 124.5 million euros
($140.8 million) and predicted a possible rise in sales this
year.
In a statement, Ansaldo STS, which its majority owned
Finmeccanica is looking to sell to exit the rail
business, said it expected revenues of 1.3-1.4 billion euros in
2015 against 1.3 billion euros last year. EBIT margin on sales
is expected to remain stable at 9.6 percent.
The statement made no mention of the disposal talks which
Finmeccanica is carrying out with Japan's Hitachi and
China's Insigma. Ansaldo STS said it expected order intake at
1.6-2.0 billion euros in 2015.
($1 = 0.8842 euros)
