MILAN May 6 Italian rail technology company Ansalso STS said on Monday new orders fell 51 percent to 120 million euros in the first quarter of 2013 due to delays in signing some contracts.

In a statement, the company, of which defence group Finmeccanica controls 40 percent, said it confirmed its targets for the year.

Its quarterly net profit rose 0.8 percent to 12 million euros and revenues fell 2.5 percent to 253 million euros. (Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Danilo Masoni)