BRIEF-Solasia Pharma to raise 496.2 mln yen in shares private placement
* Says the co to issue new shares via private placement and raise 496.2 million yen, with subscription date on April 24 and payment date on April 25
SYDNEY, June 30 Australian rubber products firm Ansell Ltd said it will relocate its condom unit offshore, exit a U.S. military gloves operation and shut down a Malaysian manufacturing plant, cutting 250 jobs and leading to a one-off charge of $124.7 million.
The Melbourne-based company will also eliminate 30 "older non-core brands", 100 products and 20 legal entities by the end of the 2014-15 financial year, it said in a statement to the Australian Securities Exchange on Monday.
The condom unit will "remain unchanged with the exception of a leadership transition over the next few months that will relocate the Sexual Wellness global headquarters out of Australia to a location closer to core international growth markets," the company said.
The cost of restructuring will not affect dividends for the 2013-14 financial year and the restructuring will bring annual savings of up to $22 million in 2015-16 when complete, Ansell said.
Ansell shares closed down 0.85 percent at A$19.83 ($18.64), before it announced the restructuring. ($1 = 1.0636 Australian Dollars) (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
* Says the co to issue new shares via private placement and raise 496.2 million yen, with subscription date on April 24 and payment date on April 25
* Says to buy Upsher-Smith Laboratories for $1.05 billion Source text for Eikon in Japanese: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Chris Gallagher)