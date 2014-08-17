SYDNEY Aug 18 Australia's Ansell Ltd,
the world's biggest maker of condoms and gloves, said on Monday
it anticipated improved demand in developed economies this year
as it posted a 70 percent drop in full-year net profit due to
pre-flagged one-off restructuring charges.
Net profit of $41.8 million compared with $139.2 million a
year ago. Sales grew 16 percent to $1.59 billion as the company
benefited from acquisitions including Midas Co Ltd of South
Korea and US rubber glove maker, BarrierSafe Solutions
International.
In June, Ansell announced plans to relocate its condom
headquarters offshore, exit a U.S. military gloves operation and
shut a plant in Malaysia, in a restructuring that will cost
$124.7 million and 250 jobs.
