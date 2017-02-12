SYDNEY Feb 13 Australian rubber products maker
Ansell Ltd said on Monday it had received several
expressions of interest for its condom business, as it reported
flat profits for the half-year ended Dec. 31.
Ansell in August flagged the possible sale of its profitable
condom-making business, sending shares soaring, despite an
earnings hit then from foreign exchange fluctuations.
"We have received multiple expressions of interest with
several parties now advancing in a process supported by Goldman
Sachs," Ansell Chairman Glenn Barnes said in a statement.
Half-year profit was $69.8 million, Ansell said on Monday in
a statement to the Australian Securities Exchange. That compared
with $69.6 million previously. Earnings per share were 47.7c,
tracking slightly behind full-year guidance of between $1 and
$1.12, although the company reaffirmed that guidance.
The company declared an interim dividend of 20.25c, edging
higher than 20c a year ago.
The company reports in U.S. dollars, so all figures are in
that currency.
