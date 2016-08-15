* Hires Goldman Sachs to "review options" for unit
* Shares post biggest one-day rise since 1987
* FY net profit $159 mln vs $188 mln a year ago
* Previously warned profit would drop, hit by FX changes
By Tom Westbrook
SYDNEY, Aug 15 Australian rubber products maker
Ansell Ltd said on Monday it may sell its profitable
condom-making business to focus on its industrial and medical
units, sending shares 16 percent higher in their biggest one-day
gain in nearly 30 years.
Reporting a previously flagged 15 percent drop in annual
profit to $159.1 million, hit by foreign exchange fluctuations,
Ansell said its had hired Goldman Sachs to "review options" for
the condom business. Cost cuts at the unit helped operating
earnings jump 18 percent in the year ended June.
The maker of goods from rubber gloves to diving suits said a
potential sale of the condom-making division - which accounted
for 14 percent of Ansell's revenue - could fund purchases by its
industrial or medical arms. Ansell didn't say when it might
decide on the condom unit's future, nor how much it might seek
for it.
Shares, which tumbled 19 percent after the Melbourne-based
firm issued its profit warning in February, posted their largest
daily gain on Monday since 1987 and by 1353 GMT had reached
A$23.10, their highest level since September 2015.
"It (the condom business) has always been seen as a bit of
an underperformer, and probably a lower-margin business and to
sell that will enable them to recycle capital, pay down debt and
allow them to do buy-backs or future acquisitions," said Bill
Keenan, general manager of direct equities research at broker
Lonsec.
Though annual net profit and sales fell, Ansell raised its
dividend, saying it had made progress in solving first-half
manufacturing issues, when the company booked cost over-runs of
associated with starting up a new medical supplies line at its
plant in Melaka, Malaysia.
The company raised its payout 1.2 percent, paying a final
dividend of 23.5c for a full-year dividend of 43.5c.
Revenue grew in the Asia-Pacific region in the 12 months
ended June, but fell elsewhere and was down 4.4 percent in
total.
For the current fiscal year, Ansell forecast 2-3 percent
revenue growth, while targeting "mid-to-high single-digit"
profit growth in the mid-term future.
(Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)