VIENNA, Sept 4 Austrian engineering group Andritz AG has amassed nearly 90 percent of German peer Schuler AG under a 600 million euro ($755 million) cash takeover offer, Andritz said on Tuesday.

The extended offer period for the bid, which Schuler recommended in July and still awaits regulatory approval, ended on Aug. 30. In all, Andritz now holds around 89.2 percent of Schuler's capital and voting rights, it said.

Andritz's 20 euros per share offer implied a 35 percent premium over the average price in the three months before the takeover bid was published. The shares traded at 19.60 euros by 1526 GMT.

Schuler's endorsement was at odds with activist shareholder hedge fund Elliott Management, which has been claiming that Andritz's proposal was too low.

New York-based Elliott, which took a 10 percent stake in Schuler after the Andritz bid was made public in May, had adopted similar tactics with Germany's Demag Cranes, when it forced U.S. machinery maker Terex to sweeten a takeover offer in 2011.

Schuler, which makes press lines and automation systems for the automotive and metal processing industries, calls itself the global market leader in metal-forming machinery. The automotive industry accounts for about 80 percent of its revenue.

Andritz believes Schuler will fit well with its own metals business, which supplies complete lines for the production and processing of cold-rolled strip made of stainless steel, carbon steel and nonferrous metals.

($1 = 0.7947 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by David Holmes)