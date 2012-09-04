VIENNA, Sept 4 Austrian engineering group
Andritz AG has amassed nearly 90 percent of German
peer Schuler AG under a 600 million euro ($755
million) cash takeover offer, Andritz said on Tuesday.
The extended offer period for the bid, which Schuler
recommended in July and still awaits regulatory approval, ended
on Aug. 30. In all, Andritz now holds around 89.2 percent of
Schuler's capital and voting rights, it said.
Andritz's 20 euros per share offer implied a 35 percent
premium over the average price in the three months before the
takeover bid was published. The shares traded at 19.60 euros by
1526 GMT.
Schuler's endorsement was at odds with activist shareholder
hedge fund Elliott Management, which has been claiming that
Andritz's proposal was too low.
New York-based Elliott, which took a 10 percent stake in
Schuler after the Andritz bid was made public in May, had
adopted similar tactics with Germany's Demag Cranes,
when it forced U.S. machinery maker Terex to sweeten a
takeover offer in 2011.
Schuler, which makes press lines and automation systems for
the automotive and metal processing industries, calls itself the
global market leader in metal-forming machinery. The automotive
industry accounts for about 80 percent of its revenue.
Andritz believes Schuler will fit well with its own metals
business, which supplies complete lines for the production and
processing of cold-rolled strip made of stainless steel, carbon
steel and nonferrous metals.
($1 = 0.7947 euros)
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by David Holmes)