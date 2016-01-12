MELBOURNE Jan 12 China's Angang Steel Co Ltd
is reviewing the future of the A$3 billion ($2
billion) Karara iron ore mine, which could become the latest
victim of a global slump in iron ore prices.
Ansteel's minority partner Gindalbie Metals Ltd
said on Tuesday the Chinese firm had hired a third party to look
at the viability of the struggling project. Gindalbie warned it
may go under if Ansteel decided not to inject more funds.
The mine is one of five magnetite projects that Chinese
firms poured billions into at the height of the resources boom
as China's steel makers sought to ease their dependence on
global iron ore giants, Brazil's Vale and Australia's
Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton .
Iron ore prices have plunged nearly 80 percent from their
peak in 2011 as Chinese demand has slowed while major producers
have expanded output creating a surplus, driving all but the
lowest cost producers into the red.
Magnetite is particularly costly to produce as the ore has
to be heavily processed to produce high quality concentrate.
Doubts arose last week about the future of the mine after
the chief executive of Karara wrote a memo to staff saying
Ansteel was unable to continue to provide funding support to
Karara Mining Ltd (KML) due to the economic and industry
downturn.
"As part of efficiency and cost reduction measures, Ansteel
has engaged a third party to review the viability of operations
as well as potential options for KML," Gindalbie said in a
statement to the Australian stock exchange on Tuesday.
Gindalbie said it has asked Ansteel to notify it about its
decision on funding Karara and has yet to receive a response.
"A decision by Ansteel to withdraw funding support could
lead to claims under various operating and financing guarantees
against Gindalbie, which if successful could cast doubt on
Gindalbie's ability to continue as a going concern," Gindalbie
said.
Gindalbie's shares slumped 62 percent to 0.8 Australian
cents, valuing the company at just A$12 million ($8 million),
after the announcement.
($1 = 1.4333 Australian dollars)
