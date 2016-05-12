BRIEF-Ominto files for non-timely 10-Q
* Says expects the form 10-Q to be filed within the extension period Source text : http://bit.ly/2pToLPj Further company coverage:
May 12 Answer Technology :
* Says its shares will be traded on Taiwan Stock Exchange from May 18, and at the same time stop the shares' trading on the Gre Tai Securities Market
May 16 Twitter Inc co-founder Biz Stone said on Tuesday he would be returning full time to the microblogging service in an unspecified role.