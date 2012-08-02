Aug 2 Ansys Inc's second-quarter
results beat Wall Street estimates due to strong demand for its
engineered simulation software.
Ansys' profit rose to $50.3 million, or 53 cents per share,
from $45.4 million, or 48 cents per share, last year. Excluding
items, it earned 72 cents per share.
Revenue rose 20 percent to $195 million.
Analysts were expecting earnings of 66 cents per share, on
revenue of $193.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company however cut its revenue outlook for the year,
but maintained its adjusted profit forecast.
It expects full year revenue of $801 million to $824
million, compared with its previous view of $806.6 million to
$826.6 million.
Its kept its adjusted profit view of $2.78 per share to
$2.87 per share.
Shares of the Canonsburg, Pennsylvania-based company closed
at $59.92 Wednesday on the Nasdaq.