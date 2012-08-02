Aug 2 Ansys Inc's second-quarter results beat Wall Street estimates due to strong demand for its engineered simulation software.

Ansys' profit rose to $50.3 million, or 53 cents per share, from $45.4 million, or 48 cents per share, last year. Excluding items, it earned 72 cents per share.

Revenue rose 20 percent to $195 million.

Analysts were expecting earnings of 66 cents per share, on revenue of $193.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company however cut its revenue outlook for the year, but maintained its adjusted profit forecast.

It expects full year revenue of $801 million to $824 million, compared with its previous view of $806.6 million to $826.6 million.

Its kept its adjusted profit view of $2.78 per share to $2.87 per share.

Shares of the Canonsburg, Pennsylvania-based company closed at $59.92 Wednesday on the Nasdaq.