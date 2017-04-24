BEIJING, April 24 China's Ant Financial said on
Monday it wants to increase operations in Japan by partnering
with at least one payment firm, amid a rapid Asia expansion and
a $1.2 billion bid for U.S. transfer service MoneyGram
International Inc.
Ant, the finance affiliate of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
, has in the last few months completed strategic
investments in payments ventures across Asia, including
Thailand, South Korea, Indonesia and the Philippines.
"In Japan, there (is a) strong need of financial services
from small and micro enterprises, and Ant is willing to share
its standards and experience with local partners," said a
company spokeswoman. She declined to provide a timeline for its
expansion plans in the world's third largest economy.
Ant also plans to double the number of Japanese stores that
accept Alipay, the firm's flagship payment app targeting Chinese
tourists, to over 45,000 this year.
Alipay currently operates in Japan through 10 partners,
including Orix Corp, Origami Pay, Orico Corp and Jaccs
Co.
Ant's Alipay is China's top mobile wallet app with over 450
million users, and features personal investment products, loans
and insurance products, as well as mobile payments and
e-commerce functionalities.
The firm has a two-tier strategy, deploying Alipay in
overseas countries as a payment method for Chinese tourists, and
investing in regional payment firms with the aim of building
localised services.
Last week, the company entered a second bid for U.S. firm
MoneyGram last week, representing a 36 percent premium on an
initial offer that U.S. rival Euronet Worldwide Inc threatened
to derail with an unsolicited bid.
(Reporting by Cate Cadell; Editing by Randy Fabi)