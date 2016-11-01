HONG KONG Nov 1 Ant Financial Services Group,
the world's biggest financial technology company, plans to focus
its expansion plans in Asia before looking to go more global, a
senior official said on Tuesday at an event in Hong Kong.
Ant, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's online finance
arm, will offer insurance and investment management products
outside of China, senior vice president Douglas Feagin said at
an event to mark a tie-up with a payment firm in Thailand.
Feagin, a former Goldman Sachs banker who's in charge of the
company's international business, added there were no set plans
currently for a timing or venue of a potential initial public
offering (IPO), though he acknowledged there were benefits for
Ant Financial going public.
Ant Financial raised $4.5 billion in a record funding round
in April, valuing the company at about $60 billion, the same as
American Express Co or insurer Chubb Ltd and more
than any other privately held fintech company.
(Reporting by Elzio Barreto and Sijia Jiang; Writing by Cate
Cadell; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)