* 2011 profit rises 11.5 pct, H2 net up 1.5 pct
* Aims to open 220 outlets in 2012, with network up to 8,000
* Sees challenges ahead, including inventory, excessive
expansion
* Q3/2012 orders value to decrease by high single digit
HONG KONG, Feb 20 Chinese sportswear brand
and retailer Anta Sports Products Ltd reported on
Monday a 12 percent rise in 2011 profit, in line with market
expectations, but said it expected to face a more challenging
year ahead due to rising costs and intense competition.
"The domestic retail market and consumer sentiment will
continue to be affected by the moderation of China's economic
growth," Chairman Ding Shizhong said in a statement.
"Sportswear brands and their retail partners are facing
pressure from high operating costs, as well as intense
competition due to excessive inventory and deeper discounting in
the distribution channels," Ding added.
ANTA said its pre-orders for the third quarter of 2012 are
expected to decrease by the high single digits, on a
year-on-year basis.
Last November, ANTA Sports said it expected consolidated
order value for the first two quarters of 2012 to grow by a low
single-digit percentage on a year-on-year basis.
Analysts generally hold a negative view on the outlook for
China sportswear firms in 2012 and expect ANTA will like others
suffer from high retail discounts, inventory clean-up and fierce
competition.
ANTA Sports posted a profit of 1.73 billion yuan ($274.64
million) for the year ended in December, matching consensus
forecast of 1.75 billion yuan for the year according to a poll
by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. That was compared with 1.55 billion
yuan profit the same period a year ago.
Total revenue rose 20 percent to 8.91 billion yuan, from
7.41 billion yuan in 2010.
The company posted 1.5 percent growth in second-half year
profit at 802.8 million yuan, according to Reuters' own
calculation.
Shares of ANTA Sports fell 3.2 percent by 0758 GMT on
Monday, compared with 0.4 percent decline in the benchmark Hang
Seng Index.
TO BE PRUDENT IN STORE EXPANSION
ANTA Sports said late last year that it had reviewed its
store expansion plan for 2011 and had reduced its store target
to 7,800-8,000 outlets by the end of 2011 from 8,200.
It also expected consolidated order value for the first two
quarters of 2012 to grow by a low single-digit percentage on a
year-on-year basis.
"Though we and our distribution channels are generally
stable, we will be more prudent when reviewing our store
expansion plans so as to control inventory levels more
effectively," Ding said.
ANTA operated 7,778 outlets at the end of 2011, a net
increase of 229 outlets for the year. It aims to open about 220
outlets in 2012.
Its rival Li Ning Co Ltd earlier this month
reaffirmed its focus on its core business and said it aims to
lower staff costs by streamlining its organisational structure.
Last month, U.S. private equity fund TPG Capital LP
and the Government of Singapore Investment Corp Pte Ltd
planned to invest around $115 million in Li Ning through a
convertible bond, raising proceeds to develop brands, roll out
new stores and for working capital.
Shares of Li Ning was down 0.66 percent. Smaller
rivals also edged down with China Dongxiang (Group) Co Ltd
falling 3.4 percent, Peak Sport Products Co Ltd
down 2.9 percent and 361 Degrees International Ltd
down 1.5 percent.
($1 = 6.2991 Chinese yuan)
