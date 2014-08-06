* ANTA says first company in the sector to see full recovery
* Chairman says eyeing acquisitions to expand overseas
* Shares close up more than 5 pct at 3-year high after
results, outperforms main index
By Donny Kwok
HONG KONG, Aug 6 ANTA Sports Products Ltd
, China's biggest footwear retailer by market value,
posted a forecast-beating 28 percent rise in first-half net
profit on Wednesday and said it was on the prowl for
acquisitions to help it expand overseas.
ANTA, which has retail stores and counters in Southeast
Asia, Eastern Europe and the Middle East, said it had expanded
its presence in emerging markets in the first half and singled
out growth in children's products and its e-commerce business
for its solid performance.
"We are looking at acquisitions to grow our business
overseas," chairman Ding Shizhong said at a results conference.
"We are looking at some targets. They are brands," he added,
without elaborating.
China's sportswear companies are emerging from years of
overzealous expansion that had been fuelled by the 2008 Beijing
Olympic Games fever, which resulted in bloated inventories.
ANTA, which has a market value of $4.4 billion, said net
profit for the six months ended June rose to 802.8 million yuan
($130.15 million), up from 625.7 million yuan in the same period
a year earlier.
That compared with an average forecast of 758 million yuan
by three analysts polled by Reuters.
Turnover amounted to 4.12 billion yuan, up 22 percent.
Ding said the company was the first among its peers to
recover, although that did not mean others would bounce back at
the same pace as the industry still faced uncertainty due to a
lack of product differentiation and fierce competition.
ANTA's shares closed up 5.2 percent in afternoon trade after
the results to HK$14.24, their highest since July 2011, and
outperforming a 0.3 percent fall in the benchmark Hang Seng
Index.
China's rapid urbanisation, an improvement in livelihoods
and the popularity of sports in the country would further drive
demand for affordable sportswear, the company said.
ANTA, which competes with Li Ning Co Ltd and
foreign rivals such as Nike Inc and adidas AG
, said its order value for delivery in the first
quarter of 2015 maintained positive growth with a low
double-digit increase year-on-year.
(1 US dollar = 6.1685 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and
Anupama Dwivedi)