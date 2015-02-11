HONG KONG Feb 11 China's ANTA Sports Products Ltd said on Wednesday its 2014 net profit jumped nearly a third on growth in children's lines and e-commerce, as Chinese sports brands begin to bounce back from years of industry-wide restructuring and decline.

ANTA Sports, China's biggest sportswear retailer by market value saw its earnings rise 29 percent to 1.70 billion yuan ($272 million) for the 12 months ended December, up from 1.31 billion yuan in 2013. That was above a mean forecast of 1.64 billion yuan from 23 analysts' estimates.

The firm's stock surged more than 7 percent on Wednesday after the results were announced, heading for its best day in 13 months, while the benchmark Hang Seng Index slipped 0.7 percent. ($1 = 6.2424 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)