HONG KONG Aug 5 ANTA Sports Products,
China's top sportswear retailer by market value, said first-half
net profit rose by a fifth due to growth in sales of its
children's lines and high-end FILA apparel and footwear in its
offline and online stores.
The results of ANTA, which competes with domestic rival Li
Ning and international giant Nike Inc, signal
that China's sportswear sector is on the mend after two years of
painful restructuring that involved store closures, streamlining
of operations and inventory clearance. ANTA is best placed among
rivals to recover, analysts say.
ANTA said its earnings grew to 965.3 million yuan ($155.48
million) for the first half of 2015 from 802.8 million yuan in
the same period a year ago. Total revenue rose 24 percent
year-on-year to 5.1 billion yuan and gross profit margin
increased to 46.6 percent from 45.1 percent, it said.
Same-store sales growth of ANTA branded products for the
second quarter of 2015 increased by a high single-digit
compared to the same period of 2014, it said.
ANTA's shares surged as much as 6.4 percent to a record high
of HK$21.20 before the results were announced. The stock gave up
most of the gains later on Wednesday to be up 0.7 percent in the
afternoon.
($1 = 6.2087 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)