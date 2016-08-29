HONG KONG Aug 29 China's ANTA Sports Products
Ltd on Monday posted a 17 percent rise in first-half
net profit due to solid growth in its children's line of
products and e-commerce business, as the country's sports sector
recovers from years of sluggish demand.
ANTA, China's biggest sportswear retailer by market value,
said net profit rose to 1.1 billion yuan ($165 million) for the
six months through June, from 965.3 million yuan a year earlier.
That compared with the 1.12 billion yuan average of three
analyst estimates compiled by Thomson Reuters.
The company also said in a statement it plans to have up to
8,700 ANTA stores and 750 FILA stores by year-end, up from 8,510
and 687 respectively at the end of June. It also plans to expand
its online business.
"In light of the strong growth on e-commerce platforms, we
will introduce more online exclusive products, (and) enhance our
partnerships with popular e-commerce platform operators," ANTA
said.
Revenue rose 20.2 percent to 6.1 billion yuan, and its gross
profit margin increased 1.3 percentage point to 47.9 percent.
Earlier in August, smaller rival Li Ning Co Ltd
said it had returned to profit in the first half of 2016 helped
by a surge in online sales and an expanded sales network,
maintaining momentum for a long-sought recovery.
($1 = 6.6705 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Donny Kwok and Clare Jim; Editing by Christopher
Cushing)