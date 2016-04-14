Boeing Co signs defense, commercial deals with Saudi Arabia
DUBAI, May 21 Boeing Co said on Sunday it had signed a number of defense and commercial deals with Saudi Arabia including for the sale of military and commercial aircraft.
JAKARTA, April 14 The Indonesian state enterprises ministry may set up a state-owned mining holding company that could buy foreign-owned shares in mining firms, the senior executive of a state miner said on Thursday.
PT Aneka Tambang Tbk (Antam) and PT Inalum may join other state miners to form a holding company, Antam President Director Tedy Badrujaman told reporters.
A separate Indonesian group, including prominent businessman Arifin Panigoro, has offered to buy a controlling stake in Newmont Mining Corp's local operations in a deal that industry insiders have said could reach $2 billion.
"Actually Newmont is not the only one that is attractive," Badrujaman said. "All the foreign-owned shares related to the core business of Antam and state miners, we can take, be it a gold or nickel company." (Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Writing by Eveline Danubrata. Editing by Jane Merriman)
CANNES, France, May 21 Ben Stiller once again plays Dustin Hoffman's son, this time alongside Adam Sandler in an intellectual comedy that Hoffman hopes audiences will find funny rather than just "interesting".