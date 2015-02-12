Feb 11 The United States is sending a heavy
icebreaker to help free an Australian fishing boat with 27
people on board that has been stranded since Tuesday in the icy
Antarctic seas, the U.S. Coast Guard said on Wednesday.
The 207-foot (63-meter) Antarctic Chieftain has been stuck
900 miles (1,450 km) northeast of McMurdo Sound since Tuesday
night.
Responding to a request for help from New Zealand
authorities, the Coast Guard cutter Polar Star is scheduled to
reach the vessel on Thursday evening, the Coast Guard said in a
statement.
The vessel is unable to move after three of its four
propellers were damaged by the ice, the statement said.
In order to get to it, Polar Star and its 150 crew members
must travel some 330 miles, breaking through several miles of
ice 9 feet (2.7 meters) thick and travelling through heavy snow
and winds up to 35 miles per hour (56 km per hour), officials
said.
"The considerable geographic distances and extreme
environmental conditions make this a complex rescue mission,"
said Captain Matthew Walker, commanding officer of Polar Star.
"However, we're confident in our ability to reach the Antarctic
Chieftain and committed to ensuring the safety of life at sea no
matter the challenges."
Once it breaks the vessel free from the ice, the New Zealand
fishing vessel Janas is set to either escort or tow the
Australian boat to the nearest safe harbor, the statement said.
The rescue is being coordinated between the Coast Guard and
Maritime New Zealand.
The Coast Guard's Polar Star is 399 feet (120 meters) long
with a maximum speed of 18 knots. The cutter is almost 40 years
old and the only heavy icebreaker in the United States capable
of operating in the icy Antarctic conditions, the statement
said.
The Polar Star crew had just completed its annual mission,
known as "Operation Deep Freeze," to break a channel through the
sea ice of McMurdo Sound in Antarctica to resupply and refuel
the U.S. Antarctic Program's McMurdo Station on Ross Island.
Last year, the breaker cut short its mission in January to
help free a Russian ship and a Chinese icebreaker from the
Antarctic ice.
"The seas of Antarctica are treacherous and unforgiving,"
said U.S. Coast Guard Vice Admiral Charles Ray. "This incident
is a sobering reminder of the importance of the U.S. icebreaker
fleet as we see increased human activity in the polar regions."
(Reporting by Karen Brooks in Austin, Texas; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)