SYDNEY, June 26 Black-and-white movie images
flicker on the side of an iceberg as the audience, dressed in
layers of thermal clothing and padded suits against the freezing
night, laugh at a French comedy about a journey to the end of
the Earth.
Welcome to Cinema Antarctic, one of a series of special
events held at international scientific stations on the globe's
southernmost continent to celebrate the long, dark days of
mid-winter.
Others included meals of gourmet treats such as duck
fettuccine, boot-throwing competitions and even the chance to
swim in a pool hacked out of polar ice.
The start of June to mid-July marks the darkest days of the
Antarctic season, when there are only two to three hours of
light at best - making fun not merely an option but a necessity
to blow off steam.
"Mid-winter is a milestone for most (people), as it marks
halfway through their Antarctic experience and the down-hill run
to see family and friends begins," said Martin Passingham, a
videographer living at the French scientific station of Dumont
d'Urville (DDU), 66.4 degrees south of the equator in East
Antarctica.
Passingham was one of 29 people living at DDU who walked two
kilometres (1.2 miles) across sea ice, enduring temperatures of
-20 degrees Celsius (-4 Fahrenheit) to watch "A la Conquete du
Pole" or "To Conquer the Pole," a 1912 comedy by Georges Melies.
"The weather was perfect," Passingham told Reuters by email.
"After the movie we looked up and what do you know - an aurora
was darting all over the sky, one of the best yet."
Other activities included Olympic Games and a casino night,
where men donned their best suits and women their most glamorous
frocks for roulette and poker - cold cash not required.
"Saturday night was the piece de resistance for all things
gastronomic - seafood medley entree, Beef Wellington main,
finishing with nougat glace," said Passingham, who is making a
documentary on Emperor penguins.
Thousands of kilometres further south, at Australia's Mawson
Station, one of the main events was swimming in a pool created
by hacking through 1.5 metres (5 ft) of ice.
With no protection other than swim suits, those brave
enough, some carrying inflatable beach toys, plunged screaming
into the water for several seconds before scrambling out again.
"It's actually freezing over as you're in the water, so
there's someone with a broom pushing away the new-forming ice as
people jump in," deputy station leader Melanie Fitzpatrick told
Reuters by phone.
At Casey Station, another Australian outpost, festivities
began with a barbecue and continued with a grudge ice hockey
game, the sticks fashioned by the base carpenter.
Yet eventually all good times must come to an end.
"We've had our mid-winter party and we may be halfway
through the winter," said Mark Hunt, Casey Station leader. "But
we've still got four more months to knuckle down and work
through."
