* Scientists find kimberlite rock, often a source of
diamonds
* Continent off-limits to mining under treaty
* Deposits unlikely to be commercially viable - scientists
By Environment Correspondent Alister Doyle
OSLO, Dec 17 A kind of rock that often contains
diamonds has been found in Antarctica for the first time,
hinting at mineral riches in the vast, icy continent -- where
mining is banned.
No diamonds were found, but researchers said they were
confident the gems were there.
"It would be very surprising if there weren't diamonds in
these kimberlites," Greg Yaxley of the Australian National
University in Canberra, who led the research, said in a
telephone interview.
Writing in the journal Nature Communications, an
Australian-led team reported finding the kimberlite deposits
around Mount Meredith, in the Prince Charles Mountains in East
Antarctica. Kimberlite is a rare rock where diamonds are often
found; it is named after the South African town of Kimberley,
the site of a late 19th-century diamond rush.
That does not mean Antarctica will soon see its own diamond
rush. Antarctica is not only forbiddingly cold and remote but
also protected by a treaty that preserves the continent for
scientific research and wildlife, from penguins to seals. The
1991 environmental accord banned mining for at least 50 years.
"I don't think it's terribly practical that anyone could
actually explore successfully and, personally, I hope that
mining does not take place," Yaxley said.
Others geologists doubted the find held much commercial
value. Less than 10 percent of the deposits of similar
kimberlite are economically viable, said Teal Riley of the
British Antarctic Survey. "It's a big leap from here to mining,"
he told Reuters.
EXTENDED BAN
The Antarctic Treaty is binding only on its 50 signatories,
but it has the backing of major powers, including the United
States and China. Many expect the ban on mining to be extended
in 2041.
"There is likely to be little opposition to an extension of
this prohibition, despite the potential discovery of a new type
of Antarctic 'ice'," Nature Communications said in a statement.
But another expert said the future was not so clear. Gold,
platinum, copper, iron and coal have also been found in
Antarctica. And diamonds are already mined today in some of the
world's colder reaches of northern Canada and Siberia.
"We do not know what the Treaty parties' views will be on
mining after 2041 or what technologies might exist that could
make extraction of Antarctic minerals economically viable," said
Kevin Hughes, of the Scientific Committee on Antarctic Research.
Riley said there was a fine line between geological mapping
and prospecting with an eye to mining. Russia, Ukraine and
China, among other countries, have been more active in surveying
Antarctica in recent years.
And demand for diamonds is likely to outpace supply in
coming years. Few new mines are being discovered to provide the
newly wealthy in countries such as China with Western-style
jewellery. The last major find was Rio Tint's Murrow
mine in Zimbabwe in 1997.
Diamonds are formed under immense heat and pressure around
100 miles (160 km) down, in the molten rock of Earth's mantle.
Millions of years later, they are brought to the surface in
powerful eruptions and preserved in the distinctive igneous rock
formations called kimberlites.
The kimberlite deposit is also confirmation of how
continents drift. The region of East Antarctica was once part of
a continent known as Gondwanaland, connected to what is now
Africa and India, which also have kimberlite.