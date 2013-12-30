SYDNEY Dec 30 Severe Antarctic weather was
slowing an Australian icebreaker's bid to reach a Russian ship
trapped in ice since Christmas eve with 74 people onboard, the
Australian maritime rescue agency said on Monday.
The Aurora Australis was currently about 11 nautical miles
(20 kms) from the stranded Russian ship Akademik Shokalskiy,
said the Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA), which is
co-ordinating the rescue.
"The area is currently experiencing snow showers, resulting
in poor visibility. The Aurora Australis is travelling slowly
due to the conditions to ensure the safety of all on board,"
AMSA said in a statement.
AMSA had earlier expected the Aurora Australis to arrive at
the scene Sunday evening.
"It is unknown at this time if or when the Aurora Australis
will arrive near the Akademik Shokalskiy due to weather and ice
conditions," the agency said.
The Russian ship left New Zealand on Nov. 28 on a private
expedition to commemorate the 100th anniversary of an Antarctic
journey led by famed Australian explorer Douglas Mawson.
It is now trapped some 100 nautical miles (185 km) east of
French Antarctic station Dumont D'Urville and about 1,500
nautical miles (2,800 km) nautical miles south of Australia's
southern island state of Tasmania.
The Akademik Shokalskiy's 74 passengers include scientists
and tourists, many of them Australian, and what the Russian
Foreign Ministry said were 22 Russian crew members.
Chris Turney, an Australian professor who helped organise
the voyage on the Russian ship, posted photos of passengers on
board, including one of a passenger and a penguin.
"Set up tent on top deck. All well. Aurora making good
progress. Waiting game!" Turney said on his twitter on Monday
morning.
Ice that has trapped the ship appeared to be cracking up,
raising hopes for a rescue, Turney said earlier.
The Australian icebreaker was one of the three vessels sent
to try and free the Russian ship.
A Chinese icebreaker, the Snow Dragon, has been halted by
thick ice within sight of the ice-bound ship, while another
French-flagged ship was no longer involved in the rescue.
The Chinese Snow Dragon would remain on standby until the
Aurora Australis reaches the Russian ship, AMSA said earlier.
The Snow Dragon has a helicopter on board that can be used
to rescue passengers if the Aurora Australis can not break
through the ice, the agency said.
(Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Michael Perry)