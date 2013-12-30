(Adds details)
By Maggie Lu Yueyang
SYDNEY Dec 30 An Antarctic blizzard has halted
an Australian icebreaker's attempt to reach a Russian ship
trapped for a week with 74 people onboard, rescuers said on
Monday.
The Akademik Shokalskiy left New Zealand on Nov. 28 on a
private expedition to commemorate the 100th anniversary of an
Antarctic journey led by Australian explorer Douglas Mawson.
It became trapped in the ice on Dec. 24, 100 nautical miles
east of the French Antarctic station Dumont D'Urville. The 74
people aboard include scientists and tourists, many of them
Australian, and 22 Russian crew.
A first rescue attempt by a Chinese icebreaker, the Snow
Dragon, had to be halted because the ice was so thick.
Now another attempt, by the Aurora Australis, has been
hampered by the weather.
It has had to return to open waters about 18 nautical miles
from the Akademik Shokalskiy because of poor visibility, the
Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA), which is
co-ordinating the rescue, said.
The Australian vessel had reached as close as about 10
nautical miles from the trapped ship before turning back.
"The weather condition is not safe for it to proceed, and
it's gone back to open water," said AMSA spokeswoman Lisa
Martin.
The Snow Dragon is 6.7 nautical miles from the Akademik
Shokalskiy and a helicopter on board will be used to rescue all
52 passengers and some crew if weather conditions permit, the
Russian Foreign Ministry said Monday.
Asked whether the passengers would have to see in the New
Year on the stranded ship, Martin said: "It certainly looks like
they will be there tomorrow."
(Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Additional reporting by Alexei
Anishchuk in Moscow; Editing by Nick Macfie and Alison Williams)