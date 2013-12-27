MOSCOW Dec 27 A Chinese icebreaker is expected
a reach a Russian ship trapped in thick Antarctic ice with 74
people on board by Saturday, Russia said.
The Snow Dragon was one of three icebreakers dispatched to
free the MV Akademik Shokalskiy, which became stranded far south
of Tasmania on Tuesday in ice driven by strong winds.
"The first, a Chinese icebreaker, is expected to arrive at
the scene of the accident on Dec. 28," the Russian Foreign
Ministry said in a statement.
"Great news: Icebreaker Snow Dragon on Horizon with
penguins! Everyone very happy!" Chris Turney, an Australian
professor who helped organize the voyage on the Russian ship,
said on Twitter on Friday.
He posted a photograph apparently showing the Chinese
vessel, a speck on the horizon beyond an expanse of ice.
The Akademik Shokalskiy departed New Zealand on Nov. 28 on a
privately funded expedition which commemorates the 100th
anniversary of an Antarctic journey led by famed Australian
explorer Douglas Mawson.
The ship's passengers include scientists and tourists, many
of them Australian, and what the Russian Foreign Ministry said
were 22 Russian crew members.
The Russian embassy in Australia has been in constant
contact with the captain and everyone on board is in good
health, it said. "There is no threat to their lives or safety".
The ship is trapped some 100 nautical miles (185 km) east of
French Antarctic station Dumont D'Urville and about 1,500 (2,800
km) nautical miles south of Hobart, Tasmania.
The Australian Maritime Safety Authority, which is
coordinating the rescue effort, said earlier on Friday the first
of the three vessels was moving slowly through the ice about 15
nautical miles from the Akademik Shokalskiy.
Turney had said in a web-posted video on Thursday that the
Snow Dragon was expected to reach the stranded ship on Friday.
(Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk; Editing by Steve Gutterman)