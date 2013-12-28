((Adds comment from Chinese captain, Australian rescue agency)
SYDNEY/MOSCOW Dec 28 A Chinese icebreaker
trying to reach a Russian ship trapped in Antarctica has been
halted by thick ice within sight of the stricken vessel and an
Australian ship was now trying to help, an Australian maritime
rescue agency said on Saturday.
The Snow Dragon was one of three icebreakers sent to free
the MV Akademik Shokalskiy, which became stranded far south of
Tasmania on Tuesday in ice driven by strong winds.
"Since the thick ice exceeds the ship's icebreaking
capabilities and an upcoming cyclone will exacerbate icy
conditions, we have to temporarily stall the ship," Snow Dragon
captain Wang Jianzhong told the Xinhua news agency.
The trapped ship, the Akademik Shokalskiy, left New Zealand
on Nov. 28 on a privately funded expedition to commemorate the
100th anniversary of an Antarctic journey led by famed
Australian explorer Douglas Mawson.
The ship's 74 passengers include scientists and tourists,
many of them Australian, and what the Russian Foreign Ministry
said were 22 Russian crew members.
The Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA), which is
coordinating the rescue, told Reuters that the Snow Dragon would
remain on standby until the Australian icebreaker the Aurora
Australis reaches the MV Akademik Shokalskiy.
The Snow Dragon has a helicopter on board that can be used
to rescue passengers if the Aurora Australis can not break
through the ice, said AMSA spokeswoman Lisa Martin.
"The Aurora Australis is expected to arrive at the scene
Sunday evening. It's pretty slow going out there," Martin said.
The third icebreaker, a French-flagged ship, is no longer
involved in the rescue.
Chris Turney, an Australian professor who helped organise
the voyage on the Russian ship, earlier posted a photograph
apparently showing the Chinese vessel, a speck on the horizon
beyond an expanse of ice.
"Everyone well," Turney said via Twitter on Saturday.
The Russian embassy in Australia has been in constant
contact with the captain and said everyone on board was in good
health and there was "no threat to their lives or safety".
The ship is trapped some 100 nautical miles (185 km) east of
French Antarctic station Dumont D'Urville and about 1,500
nautical miles (2,800 km) nautical miles south of Hobart,
Tasmania.
(Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk in Moscow; Kazunori Takada in
Shanghai, Lincoln Feast in Sydney and Morag MacKinnon in Perth;
Editing by Toni Reinhold and Robert Birsel)