By Maggie Lu Yueyang
SYDNEY Jan 3 A Chinese icebreaker that helped
rescue 52 passengers from a Russian ship stranded in Antarctic
ice found itself stuck in heavy ice on Friday, further
complicating the 9-day "roller-coaster" rescue operation.
The Snow Dragon had ferried the passengers from the stranded
Russian ship to an Australian icebreaker late on Thursday. It
now had concerns about its own ability to move through heavy
ice, the Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) said.
"It will attempt to manoeuvre through the ice when tidal
conditions are most suitable during the early hours of 4 January
2014," AMSA said.
The Australian icebreaker carrying the rescued passengers,
the Aurora Australis, will remain on standby in open water in
the area "as a precautionary measure", the rescue agency said.
The Aurora Australis had meant to sail towards an Antarctic
base to complete a resupply before carrying the rescued
passengers back to Australia.
A helicopter from the Snow Dragon carried the 52 scientists
and tourists in small groups from the ice-bound Akademik
Shokalskiy to the Australian supply ship late on Thursday.
The rescue, delayed due to weather and ice conditions, took
around five hours to complete. It had been a "roller-coaster"
rescue, said Greg Mortimer, one of three expedition leaders on
the Akademik Shokalskiy.
"I was immensely relieved for the people under my care,"
Mortimer, quoted by the Age newspaper, said after arriving on
the Aurora Australis. He said he was "very sad" to leave behind
the Russian vessel and its crew.
PASSENGERS HAPPY ABOARD ICEBREAKER
"The passengers seem very glad to now be with us and they
are settling in to their new accommodation," Jason Mundy,
Australian Antarctic Division Acting Director, who is on board
the Aurora Australis, said on Friday morning.
Mundy said there were enough rooms for the passengers, and
the ship can "look after them well for the final part of their
journey".
Passengers, mostly Australians and New Zealanders, will
probably arrive in Australia's southern island state of Tasmania
around mid-January. The Akademik Shokalskiy's Russian crew will
stay on board until the ice breaks up and the ship is freed.
The Russian-owned research ship left New Zealand on Nov. 28
to commemorate the 100th anniversary of an Antarctic journey led
by Australian explorer Douglas Mawson.
It became trapped on Dec. 24, 100 nautical miles east of
French Antarctic station Dumont d'Urville and about 1,500
nautical miles south of Tasmania.
During their time on the ice, passengers amused themselves
with movies, classes in knot tying, languages, yoga and
photography, and rang in the New Year with dinner, drinks and a
song composed about their adventure.
The Chinese icebreaker got within sight of the Akademik
Shokalskiy on Saturday, but turned back after failing to break
through the ice, more than 3 metres (10 feet) thick in some
places.
The Aurora Australis and a French flagged ship tried to
help, but failed to reach the ship because of strong winds and
heavy snow.
(Additional reporting by Lincoln Feast in Sydney and Susan
