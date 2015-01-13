Jan 13 Antares Pharma Inc said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has asked for additional safety data on its testosterone drug after a patient developed hives in a mid-stage trial.

Hives is an allergic skin reaction that causes red, itchy bumps on the skin.

The FDA has asked for data on 350 patients exposed to the drug, QuickShot Testosterone.

Anatres said the time required to provide this information could delay the regulatory application for the drug. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)