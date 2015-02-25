* Sole self-administered subcutaneous drug in late-stage
trial
* Detailed late-stage study data expected by early 2016 -
CEO
* Shares up 6.4 pct
By Natalie Grover
Feb 25 Antares Pharma Inc said its
once-weekly testosterone injection met the main goal in an
ongoing late-stage study in testosterone-deficient adult males.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration asked Antares last
month for additional safety data on the drug, to be sold as
QuickShot Testosterone, after a patient developed hives in a
separate mid-stage trial.
The current late-stage study is testing the drug, known
chemically as testosterone enanthate, in 150 patients whose
testosterone blood levels are less than 300 nanograms per
deciliter.
Detailed results from this trial are expected by early 2016,
Antares Chief Executive Eamonn Hobbs told Reuters.
QuickShot Testosterone, or QST, is the only
self-administered subcutaneous treatment in late-stage
development, giving it an edge over existing injectables that
must be administered directly into the muscle by a doctor.
Antares, whose shares were up 6.4 percent at $2.67 at midday
on Wednesday, said it had already factored in many of the
agency's January recommendations in the late-stage study.
The company said it could need 70 more subjects exposed to
QST for six months to meet the FDA's requirements.
Antares is in talks with the agency to chart a path to
procure the data, which could mean conducting a fresh trial or
enrolling additional patients to ongoing trials, Hobbs said.
"I'm personally leaning towards an additional small trial,"
he said, adding that the company would like to start as soon as
possible pending FDA approval.
Patients in the QST late-stage study will remain on the drug
and will be monitored for an additional 40 weeks, but so far
there have been no reports of hives, Antares said.
The FDA has become increasingly vigilant about testosterone
products after it was revealed late last year that more than a
fifth of males prescribed these drugs did not test their
testosterone levels before or during treatment.
Prescriptions for low testosterone, or "Low T", have soared
over the past decade as middle-aged men face declining
testosterone levels.
Up to Tuesday's close, Antares' stock has dipped about 4
percent since Jan. 13, when the FDA asked for additional safety
data on the drug.
(Editing by Ted Kerr)