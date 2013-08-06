* Trade fair order value growth in high single digits for Q1 2014

* Anta's first-half revenue down 14.4 pct

* Same store sales growth remains flat

* Trims network to 7,834 stores vs 8,075 at end-December

HONG KONG, Aug 6 ANTA Sports Products Ltd said on Tuesday the value of its order book grew for the first time in six quarters, signalling a turnaround for the company and boding well for an industry crippled by massive oversupply.

China's largest sportswear company by market value also reported a 19 percent fall in first-half net profit, beating forecasts, as it focused on clearing inventory.

Shares rose nearly 5 percent after the results were announced.

"China's sportswear industry still faces uncertainty associated with the unresolved excess inventory problem in the near-term," ANTA Chairman Ding Shizhong said in the earnings statement.

"However, its mid-to-long-term outlook will be promising as the Chinese government is generally believed to put more efforts in expanding domestic demand, boosting urbanisation and increasing people's participation in sports," Ding said.

ANTA, which competes with the China's best known brand Li Ning Co Ltd, said the value of orders for delivery in the first quarter of 2014 was up by a high single digit from a year earlier, which would be its first trade fair growth since the third quarter of 2012.

ANTA said its inventory value was 575.8 million yuan, down from 627.9 million yuan in the same period in 2012. Same-store sales growth of ANTA products remained flat for the second quarter as compared with the same period in 2012.

China's sportswear industry has been grappling with massive oversupply, but some analysts are banking on a recovery this year as companies make headway in getting rid of stocks.

Shares of some Chinese sportswear companies have gained in recent weeks on hopes that the sector will bottom out soon.

ANTA shares have risen 34 percent so far this year, while Li Ning has gained 1.2 percent, compared to a 3.4 percent fall in the benchmark Hang Seng Index.

Li Ning, which is backed by private equity fund TPG, is due to announce its first-half results on Friday.

In its latest quarterly earnings, Nike Inc disappointed investors and posted flat orders in China, which accounts for about 11 percent of its Nike brand sales but 22 percent of its profit.