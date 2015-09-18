Sept 18 Antero Midstream Partners LP said
it would buy Antero Resources Corp's business that
delivers fresh water to shale drillers in a deal valued at $1.05
billion.
Antero Resources will also receive two $125 million earnout
payments at year-end 2019 and 2020 if certain delivery targets
are met.
The unit delivers water from the Ohio river and other
regional water sources for well completion operations in both
the Marcellus and Utica shales.
Antero Midstream Partners LP is a limited partnership formed
by Antero Resources Corp to own, operate and develop oil and gas
pipelines.
