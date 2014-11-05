BP says crews brought leaking Alaskan well under control
HOUSTON, April 17 BP Plc said workers on Alaska's North Slope had brought under control a company-operated well that spewed oil and gas over the weekend.
Nov 5 Shares of Antero Midstream Partners LP , a master limited partnership formed by Antero Resources Corp, rose as much as 23 percent in their market debut, becoming the largest initial public offering by an MLP in a decade.
Antero Midstream shares opened at $30.50 and rose to touch a high of $30.77, valuing the company at about $4.67 billion.
The natural gas midstream entity owns, operates and develops assets including pipelines, compressor stations and fresh water distribution systems.
The company's IPO raised about $1 billion after the size of the offering was increased to 40 million units and priced at $25 per share, above the expected range of $19-$21. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Too early to talk of output cut extension -Saudi minister (Adds quote, updates prices)