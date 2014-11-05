(Adds details, background, updates shares)

Nov 5 Shares of Antero Midstream Partners LP , a master limited partnership formed by Antero Resources Corp, rose as much as 23 percent in their debut, after what is the largest initial public offering by an MLP.

The stock opened at $30.50 and rose to a high of $30.77, valuing the company at about $4.67 billion.

The natural gas midstream entity owns, operates and develops assets including pipelines, compressor stations and fresh water distribution systems.

MLPs are corporate structures that pay no taxes at the federal level and distribute most of their cash flows as dividends to investors.

As yields on bonds fall, investors looking for steady returns are finding MLPs more attractive.

Antero Midstream's IPO closely follows a stellar debut by Shell Midstream Partners LP, an MLP formed by Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

Shell Midstream's shares had risen as much as 45 percent in their market debut last week.

Royal Dutch Shell was the first of the industry majors to take an MLP public as a means of monetizing assets while lowering the cost of capital.

Other successful MLP listings in recent months include PBF Logistics LP and GasLog Partners LP in May.

Antero Midstream's shares got a boost also from hopes that the Republican takeover of the U.S. Senate on Tuesday will speed up approval of oil and gas pipelines, and motivate Obama administration to pursue broad trade agreements that could also increase energy exports.

Antero Midstream's IPO raised about $1 billion after the offering size was increased to 40 million units from 37.5 million and priced at $25 per share, above the expected range of $19-$21.

Shell Midstream's IPO had raised $920 million.

Antero Midstream reported a net income of $39,000 for the six months ended June 30 compared with a loss of $1.9 million, a year earlier. Revenue rose more than five-fold to about $28.7 million.

The company said it would use some of the proceeds of the offering to repay a debt of $458 million to Antero Resources.

Antero Midstream shares were up 16.5 percent at $29.12 in late morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange, while Antero Resources shares were up 1.9 percent at $52.23.

Barclays, Citigroup and Wells Fargo Securities were among the lead underwriters for the offering. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Kirti Pandey)