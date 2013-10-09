BRIEF-Global Financial Investments appoints Hassan Bin Ihsan Al-Nasseb as chairman
* Appoints Hassan Bin Ihsan Bin Nasseb Al-Nasseb as chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 9 Antero Resources Corp, an oil and natural gas company controlled by Warburg Pincus LLC, upsized its initial public offering and priced it above the indicated range, valuing the company at over $11 billion.
The company sold 35.73 million shares at $44 per share, raising $1.57 billion, Antero said in a statement on Wednesday.
It had planned to sell 30 million shares in the IPO at between $38 and $42 per share.
The company's shares are scheduled to begin trading on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "AR".
Antero currently holds about 329,000 net acres in the Marcellus Shale formation and about 102,000 net acres in the core of Ohio's Utica Shale.
As of June 30, Antero's estimated proved reserves were 6.3 trillion cubic feet equivalent (Tcfe).
Barclays, Citigroup and JPMorgan were the lead underwriters to the offering.
* Appoints Hassan Bin Ihsan Bin Nasseb Al-Nasseb as chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, April 1 Roadside apartments, industrial lots and a trailer park in New Jersey counted among the sources of wealth for Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump's son-in-law, before he took up his new role as a senior White House adviser.
WASHINGTON, April 1 Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump's former national security adviser, failed to disclose payments from a Russian television network and a second firm linked to Russia in a February financial disclosure form, according to documents released by the White House on Saturday.