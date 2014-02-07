Feb 7 Antero Resources Midstream LLC filed with
U.S. regulators to raise up to $500 million in an initial public
offering of its common stock.
Antero Resources Midstream, formed by Antero Resources Corp
, owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets
including pipelines, compressor stations and fresh water
distribution systems.
Warburg Pincus-controlled Antero Resources Corp rose 25
percent in its market debut in October.
Barclays, Citigroup and Wells Fargo Securities were
underwriting the IPO, Antero Resources Midstream told the U.S
Securities and Exchange Commission in a preliminary prospectus
on Friday. ()
Antero Resources Midstream would be converted to Antero
Midstream Partners LP, according to the filing.
The company intends to list its common stock on the New York
Stock Exchange under the symbol "AM."
The company said net proceeds from the offering would be
used to repay debt.
Antero Resources Midstream reported a net income of $16.9
million for the nine months ended September 2013, compared with
a net loss of $3.4 million a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $35.3 million from $237,000.
The filing did not reveal how many shares the company
planned to sell or their expected price.
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its
first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The
final size of the IPO could be different.