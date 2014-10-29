Oct 29 Antevenio SA :

* Reports H1 net loss group share of 0.35 million euros versus loss of 0.41 million euros last year

* Says H1 total revenue is 10.1 million euros versus 11.1 million euros last year

* Expects to return to growth in 2014 at least on comparable basis