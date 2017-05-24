NEW YORK May 24 Anthem Inc is looking
at each state to determine what its participation in the
Obamacare individual market will be next year given the
political and regulatory uncertainty, Chief Executive Officer
Joseph Swedish said on Wednesday.
Swedish, speaking at the UBS Global Healthcare Conference,
said that the No. 2 health insurer is talking to regulators in
the 14 states where it sells BlueCross BlueShield plans about
its participation: staying in the market either in total or in
part, or "surgically extracting" itself.
"We would prefer not to extract ourselves if we can get the
math to work," Swedish said.
(Reporting by Caroline Humer)