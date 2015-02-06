BRIEF-Gerald McConnell buys Namibia Rare Earths Inc shares
* Gerald mcconnell announces acquisition of shares of namibia rare earths inc.
Feb 6 Health insurer Anthem Inc warned consumers about an email scam targeting former and current members whose personal information was suspected to have breached.
Hackers breached Anthem's IT system containing data on up to 80 million members, the company said late on Wednesday.
The company said it was not calling members regarding the cyber attack and not asking for credit card information or social security numbers over the phone. (Reporting by Anjali Rao Koppala in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
SAO PAULO, May 3 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA beat first-quarter profit estimates on Wednesday as stricter credit risk controls allowed Latin America's largest bank by assets to cut loan-loss provisions despite eroding corporate loan book quality.