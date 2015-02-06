(Adds Anthem interview, spokeswoman for Connecticut attorney
general, security expert and updates shares)
By Bill Berkrot
Feb 6 Health insurer Anthem Inc on
Friday warned U.S. customers about an email scam targeting
former and current members whose personal information was
suspected to have been breached in a massive cyber attack.
The No. 2 U.S. health insurer said on Wednesday that hackers
breached its computer system containing data on up to 80 million
people.
Anthem said there was no indication the email scam was
connected to those who perpetrated the security breach. It wants
customers to know it is not calling members regarding the
breach and not asking for credit card information or social
security numbers over the phone.
The company said it will contact current and former members
via mail delivered by the U.S. Postal Service about the attack.
Anthem confirmed media reports that data accessed by hackers
had not been encrypted to prevent such a security breach.
"When the data is moved in and out of the warehouse it is
encrypted. But when it sits in the warehouse it's not
encrypted," Anthem spokeswoman Cindy Wakefield said.
Anthem needs to be able to easily access patient data in
order to create the numerous reports it generates for customers
and regulators as part of doing business, Wakefield explained.
"I think that is standard practice," she added.
"How we managed our data in the warehouse has been
appropriate," Wakefield said. "No one has pointed a finger and
said you did this wrong and this is why this happened."
Several U.S. states are investigating the cyber attack on
Anthem that a person familiar with the matter said is being
examined for possible ties to China.
"The level of protection of this highly sensitive
information is very much a focus of our investigation," said
Jaclyn Falkowski, a spokeswoman for Connecticut Attorney General
George Jepsen.
Cyber security has become a major concern for U.S. firms.
Some of the biggest data breaches reported to date include those
at retailers Target Corp and Home Depot Inc.
Wakefield said Anthem was not worrying about lawsuits by
states or customers as a result of the security breach.
"Our first priority is to determine who was impacted and to
notify our members," she said, adding that Anthem was working
with cyber security experts on ways to prevent future attacks.
The insurer has been communicating with regulators and
attorneys general in the markets where it does business,
Wakefield said.
U.S. law does not specifically require sensitive health data
be encrypted, said Washington lawyer Deven McGraw, an expert in
healthcare privacy.
"Encryption is one physical safeguard that can be very
helpful to lowering cyber security risk," McGraw said.
Anthem's shares were down 1.1 percent at $135.69 on the New
York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Bill Berkrot and Karen Freifeld in New York and
Anjali Rao Koppala in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian and
Lisa Shumaker)