By Jim Finkle
BOSTON Feb 10 Ten U.S. states have sent a
letter to Anthem Inc complaining that the company has
been too slow in notifying consumers that they were victims of a
massive data breach disclosed last week.
"The delay in notifying those impacted is unreasonable and
is causing unnecessary added worry to an already concerned
population of Anthem customers," said the letter, which was sent
on Tuesday by Connecticut Attorney General George Jepsen on
behalf of Connecticut and nine other states.
The letter asked the No. 2 U.S. health insurer to compensate
any consumers who are victims of scams, if the fraud occurs
before Anthem notifies them of the breach and offers them free
credit monitoring.
"Anthem must commit to reimbursing consumers for any losses
associated with this breach during the time period between the
breach and the date that the company provides access
to credit and identity theft safeguards," said the letter.
Jepsen also asked Anthem to contact his office by Wednesday
afternoon with details of its plans to "provide adequate
protections" to consumers whose data was exposed in this breach.
The letter was written on behalf of Arkansas, Connecticut,
Illinois, Kentucky, Maine, Mississippi, Nebraska, Nevada,
Pennsylvania, and Rhode Island.
Representatives with Anthem could not immediately be reached
for comment.
Anthem disclosed the massive breach last week, saying that
hackers accessed a database of some 80 million consumers and
employees that contained Social Security numbers and other
sensitive data.
On Friday the company warned U.S. customers about an email
scam targeting former and current members.
(Reporting by Jim Finkle; editing by Andrew Hay)