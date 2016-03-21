(Adds analyst comment, updates shares)
By Bill Berkrot
March 21 Health insurer Anthem Inc said
it had sued pharmacy benefit manager Express Scripts Holding Co
to recover damages from drug pricing it believes was
too high.
The lawsuit, filed on Monday in U.S. District Court for the
Southern District of New York, is the latest development in a
months-long dispute over Anthem's contract with Express Scripts.
The lawsuit also seeks to recover damages from operational
issues and for a declaration of Anthem's right to terminate its
contract with Express Scripts, the company said.
Anthem, which has been seeking $3 billion in annual cost
savings through a repricing provision in its 10-year contract
with Express Scripts, said it had not yet decided whether to end
the contract.
Some industry analysts believe a split is now more likely
than a settlement.
"The latest news has taken a very unhealthy turn and we see
it unlikely that Anthem renews its contract with Express Scripts
past 2019, and is likely to leave sooner to the extent it can
manage the transition for consumers smoothly," Leerink Partners
analyst Ana Gupte said in a research note.
Anthem has said that through the repricing clause, which
took effect on Jan. 1, it hoped to avoid overpaying for
pharmaceuticals based on current market pricing, putting
potential savings at $3 billion annually. The contract is set to
run through 2019.
"Given the selloff over the past few months, we believe
Express Scripts' valuation already reflects the potential loss
of the Anthem contract," JP Morgan analyst Lisa Gill said in a
research note.
Express Scripts, the largest U.S. pharmacy benefit manager,
said in a statement that it believed the lawsuit to be without
merit. The company has "consistently acted in good faith and in
accordance with the terms of its agreement with Anthem," it
said.
PBMs negotiate pharmaceutical benefits for employers and
health plans and also run large mail order pharmacies.
In January, Express Scripts said the contract called for a
pricing review but that Anthem was not entitled to $3 billion.
Express Scripts shares were off 0.2 percent at $69.26, while
Anthem was down 2.2 percent at $139.55.
(Reporting by Bill Berkrot in New York and Ankur Banerjee in
Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Nick Zieminski)