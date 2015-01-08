(Adds details, background, share price)
By Deena Beasley
Jan 8 Health insurer Anthem Inc on
Thursday said it reached a deal under which Gilead Sciences
Inc's hepatitis C drug Harvoni will be the primary
treatment for patients infected with the most common strain of
the liver-destroying virus.
Anthem said the deal effectively lowers its hepatitis C
treatment costs. "We were able to achieve a very competitive
rate and a freeze on retail pricing for 2015," the insurer said
in an emailed statement. "That does favorably impact plan costs
for 2015."
Gilead has come under fire for the high cost of Harvoni, as
well as predecessor drug Sovaldi, which was launched in late
2013 at a price of $1,000 per pill. Harvoni has a list price of
$94,500 for 12 weeks of treatment, or $1,125 per daily pill.
Last month, AbbVie Inc began sales of a competing
drug, Viekira Pak, at a similar list price. Express Scripts
Holding Co, the largest manager of prescription drug
plans for U.S. employers, subsequently chose AbbVie's drug as
the exclusive option for patients in its largest commercial
plan, covering 25 million people.
Anthem said Harvoni is covered for members of its affiliated
health plans who are infected with genotype 1 hepatitis C, the
strain that accounts for around 75 percent of all chronic
hepatitis C infections in the United States.
The insurer attributed its decision to favorable pricing and
clinical differences, including the fact that Harvoni does not
require additional medication, and offers a less complex
treatment regimen than the AbbVie drug.
CVS Health Corp, the nation's second-largest
pharmacy benefit manager, said this week it had selected
Gilead's drugs as its exclusive option for patients on
commercial plans as well as those covered under its healthcare
exchange plans, Medicare and Medicaid.
Anthem declined to comment on the number of customers
affected by its deal with Gilead but said it affects patients
covered under its commercial/employer-based plan. Anthem said
hepatitis C drugs sit on the highest coverage tiers, which means
patients are required to pay for a certain percentage of the
drug cost.
Deutsche Bank analyst Robyn Karnauskas said Anthem is a
client of Express Scripts, covering between 8.5 million and 13.5
million patients.
"We see the Anthem deal as positive, however note that
discounts are now key to play in the HCV space," Karnauskas said
in a research note. She models hepatitis C sales for Gilead
using a 30 percent discount to list prices.
Shares of Gilead, which rose nearly 3 percent in regular
trading, were up another 2.1 percent at $104.49 after hours.
More than three million people in the United States are
believed to be infected with hepatitis C.
