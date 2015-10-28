NEW YORK Oct 28 Anthem Inc Chief Executive Officer Joseph Swedish said on Wednesday that he expects its planned acquisition of Cigna to close in the second half of 2016 as anticipated.

Swedish said the company is currently responding to antitrust requests on the combination, which will create the largest health insurer in the United States. It is also working with state-based regulators who are reviewing the transaction. (Reporting by Caroline Humer, Editing by Franklin Paul)