NEW YORK Feb 1 Anthem Inc. Chief
Executive Officer Joseph Swedish on Wednesday laid out a list of
short-term changes designed to stabilize the market as the new
Republican administration and Congress seek to change Obamacare.
Swedish said the changes, including tighter enrollment rules
on the exchanges, are needed as the company determines to what
extent it will participate in the exchanges in 2018. For this
year, it is in the 14 states where it operates Blue Cross Blue
Shield plans.
