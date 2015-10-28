(Recasts to focus on individual exchange business, adds CFO and
analyst comments, share prices)
By Caroline Humer
Oct 28 Health insurer Anthem Inc said
on Wednesday that its Obamacare insurance business is being
hampered by lower-than-anticipated enrollment due to fewer
applicants than expected and cheaper premium rates at
competitors.
Anthem has been one of the biggest and most profitable
insurers in the new individual market, which was overhauled in
2014 with new government subsidized plans sold on exchanges
created under Obamacare. Now Anthem says that business will drag
on profit growth in 2016 and could even affect its long-term
2018 financial target.
The comments from the second-largest U.S. health insurer
came in its third-quarter financial report, which showed that
other government-based businesses had outperformed expectations.
Shares of Anthem were down 5.1 percent at $137.35 in morning
trading. Cigna Corp, which Anthem has announced plans to
buy, was down 3.2 percent while shares of Aetna Inc,
which reports on Thursday, were down 2.8 percent.
"We're trending the wrong direction on enrollment," Anthem
Chief Financial Officer Wayne DeVeydt told investors on a
conference call. The company lost 69,000 exchange customers
during the quarter, ending with 824,000 customers. It has 1.75
million total individual customers.
Anthem, which operates Blue Cross Blue Shield plans in more
than a dozen states, said it expects continued enrollment
declines in the fourth quarter and that 2016 will be weak as
competitors undercut prices. After that, it is counting on
improvements in 2017 and 2018 when it expects to be able to
compete better on prices.
Many of its individual customers buy their insurance on the
exchanges created under President Barack Obama's national
healthcare reform law and receive subsidies from the government
aimed at making it more affordable. The government expects about
9.1 million people to have this insurance at the end of 2015, a
lower target than the 15 million it once aimed for, and for next
year expects 10 million people to enroll.
Earlier this week, the U.S. government said that in the 37
states where it runs exchanges, the monthly premium rate of the
benchmark health insurance plan will increase 7.5 percent on
average.
DeVeydt said the company was not seeing what hospitals
attested to this week: patients dropping coverage because of
premium prices.
Two weeks ago, UnitedHealth Group Inc disappointed
investors when it told them the individual business was cutting
into profit this year. Unlike Anthem, it said it
expected 2016 to improve.
Leerink Partners analyst Ana Gupte described Anthem's
commentary on the call as being "very cautious" and noted the
pressure from market share losses to other plans that had priced
below them in 2016.
Anthem said its other businesses did well as more people
enrolled for its government plans in Medicare for the elderly
and disabled and Medicaid for lower-income families. Medicaid
enrollment rose by 786,000 members in the third quarter.
Anthem said earnings rose to $654.8 million, or $2.43 per
share, from $630.9 million, or $2.22 per share, a year earlier.
The company said spending on medical claims as a percentage
of premiums rose to 83.6 percent from 82.5 percent a year ago,
due to expenses in its individual business. The metric is keenly
watched for signs of rising costs.
On an adjusted basis, Anthem earned $2.73 per share, well
above analysts' average estimate of $2.33 according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose to $19.77 billion from $18.37 billion. Analysts
were expecting revenue of $19.64 billion.
The company also forecast full-year profit of $10.10-$10.20
per share, below analysts' expectations of $10.22.
(Reporting by Caroline Humer in New York and Amrutha Penumudi
in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Matthew Lewis)