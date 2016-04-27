(Releads, adds analyst comment, share fall)
By Caroline Humer
April 27 Health insurer Anthem Inc on
Wednesday said it is not planning to exit the Obamacare
individual insurance exchanges next year like competitor
UnitedHealth Group, and is planning instead on growth in that
market.
Anthem Chief Executive Officer Joseph Swedish said the
company had picked up more exchange customers than it expected
this year and that its planned acquisition of Cigna Corp.
would help it expand into more markets in the future.
Even so, Anthem said the exchanges may not be as profitable
as it had expected until after next year and only if structural
changes are made. The exchanges were created as part of
President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act, often called
Obamacare, but are about half the size initially forecast and
customer costs have been high.
"We have positioned our portfolio to grow enrollment in the
right markets with the right products in 2017," Swedish told
investors on a conference call. "I think a sustainable market
can be built."
Last week, UnitedHealth Group Inc said that it was
losing too much money on its exchange customers and would
largely exit the marketplace in 2017. Other insurers, such as
start-up cooperative healthcare plans created by the reform law,
have also lost money.
Anthem shares fell about 2 percent to $143.13 in New York
trading.
Anthem said it added 184,000 net new Obamacare members
during the first quarter for a total of 975,000 members.
Executives said it was too early to estimate the costs of its
new Obamacare members, but that it expected to continue to break
even or have small profits. It is aiming for 3 percent to 5
percent profit margins.
"They are saying they are not seeing any issues, and so far
so good on the exchanges...but they have to be cautious,"
Leerink analyst Ana Gupte said.
Anthem said it is talking to the government about making
changes to how customer risk is shared among insurers, the
exceptions allowed for enrollment outside of the usual time, the
grace period for non-payment of insurance premiums and new
insurance products.
Anthem's stance of sticking by the exchanges is not
surprising, one analyst said.
"They are definitely more aggressive on the exchanges. That
has been their strategy from the outset and they are more
willing to take on the risk of the exchanges," Vishnu Lekraj,
analyst at Morningstar Research said.
Anthem reported a better-than-expected profit as it added
more members to its Medicaid plans. First-quarter net income
fell to $703 million, or $2.63 per share, from $865.2 million,
or $3.09 per share, a year earlier. Excluding items it earned
$3.46 per share, above average analysts' estimate of $3.32 per
share.
(Additional reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing
by Shounak Dasgupta and W Simon)