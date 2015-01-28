Jan 28 Health insurer Anthem Inc's quarterly profit more than tripled due to a rise in enrollments.

The company's net profit rose to $506.7 million, or $1.80 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $148.2 million, or 49 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.73 per share.

Total revenue rose 6 percent to about $19 billion. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru and Caroline Humer in New York; Editing by Kirti Pandey)