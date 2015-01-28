BRIEF-BWP Trust has priced a new Australian Dollar Medium Term Note issue
* Trust has successfully priced a New Australian Dollar Medium Term Note issue of A$110 million unsecured fixed medium term notes
Jan 28 Health insurer Anthem Inc's quarterly profit more than tripled due to a rise in enrollments.
The company's net profit rose to $506.7 million, or $1.80 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $148.2 million, or 49 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned $1.73 per share.
Total revenue rose 6 percent to about $19 billion. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru and Caroline Humer in New York; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
* Said on Saturday that its FY 2016 revenue was 106.7 million zlotys ($27.56 million) versus 98.3 million zlotys a year ago