July 27 Anthem Inc's quarterly revenue
rose about 7.2 percent as the No.2 U.S. health insurer added
more members in its government business, which sells Medicaid
and Medicare plans.
Anthem, whose proposed acquisition of rival Cigna Corp
is being challenged by U.S. antitrust authorities, said
net income fell to $780.6 million, or $2.91 per share in the
second quarter ended June 30 from $859.1 million, or $3.13 per
share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $21.46 billion from $20.02 billion.
