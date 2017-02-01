BRIEF-Faisal Islamic Bank of Egypt Q1 consol profit rises
* Q1 consol net profit after minority interest EGP 469.4 million versus EGP 309.8 million year ago
Feb 1 - Anthem Inc, which is fighting a U.S. government lawsuit to block its deal to buy Cigna Corp, said quarterly revenue rose 7.6 percent, helped by higher premiums and an increase in memberships.
The no. 2 U.S. health insurer said net income rose to $368.4 million, or $1.37 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $180.9 million, or 68 cents per share, a year earlier.
Total revenue rose to $21.71 billion from $20.19 billion.
A U.S. judge blocked health insurer Aetna Inc's proposed $34 billion acquisition of smaller peer Humana Inc last week, raising the stakes for Anthem's $54 billion deal to buy Cigna. The decision for the Anthem-Cigna deal is still pending. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)
