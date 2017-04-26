BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 26 - Anthem Inc said on Wednesday quarterly profit rose about 44 percent as it added more members to its government business, which sells Medicaid and Medicare plans, and higher premium rates.
The insurer's results come at a time when President Donald Trump and Republicans move to repeal Obamacare, formally known as the Affordable Care Act, but have been unable to agree on a law to do so.
Anthem's net income rose to $1.01 billion, or $3.73 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $703 million, or $2.63 per share, a year earlier.
Total revenue rose to $22.53 billion from $20.29 billion. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.