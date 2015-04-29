NEW YORK, April 29 Anthem Inc CEO
Joseph Swedish said on Wednesday that the health insurer's new
Obamacare exchange customers appear to be skewing "slightly
younger" than in the past, which has positive implications for
claims costs.
Swedish said during a conference call with investors that
the company, which operates Blue Cross Blue Shield in 14 states,
added 191,000 members through these exchanges created under the
national healthcare reform for 898,000 total customers in this
segment.
(Reporting by Caroline Humer)