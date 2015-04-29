NEW YORK, April 29 Anthem Inc CEO Joseph Swedish said on Wednesday that the health insurer's new Obamacare exchange customers appear to be skewing "slightly younger" than in the past, which has positive implications for claims costs.

Swedish said during a conference call with investors that the company, which operates Blue Cross Blue Shield in 14 states, added 191,000 members through these exchanges created under the national healthcare reform for 898,000 total customers in this segment. (Reporting by Caroline Humer)